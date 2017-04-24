Should the East secede from Long Beach? Former councilwoman lays out a case

Remember how we were sort of a candidate for the 5th District council seat a couple of years ago? We probably for sure would've won if for no other reason than we had the idea of running the district out of a 40-foot Winnebago, plus we were tight with the unions and firefighters. Then, we turned yella because Carl Kemp entered the race and we figured he'd beat us, so we bowed out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.