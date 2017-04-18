Should California prohibit pet stores from selling animals that...
The state Capitol became a bit more adorable on Tuesday, as backers and opponents of a proposal to impose new restrictions on pet stores trotted out some furry friends to make their cases. A bill by Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell would prohibit pet stores in California from selling live dogs, cats or rabbits unless the animal was obtained from a shelter or rescue group.
