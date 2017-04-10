Sheriff describes tension between Port Security, Harbor Patrol security guards
LOS ANGELES >> Sheriff Jim McDonnell testified Monday that when he served as the Long Beach police chief, he found that both sides contributed to the ongoing tension between officers of the Port Security Unit and security guards with the Harbor Patrol. “There was blame on both sides of this thing,” McDonnell said.
