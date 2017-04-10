Santa Fe Springs waste hauler gets probation for illegal dumping into San Gabriel River
The owner of a waste-hauling company was sentenced to five years probation today for dumping 11,000 gallons of waste water and soap into a tributary of the San Gabriel River in Santa Fe Springs. David Lee Flury, the 62-year-old owner and operator of Flury Industries Inc., a Santa Fe Springs-based waste-hauling company, pleaded guilty a year ago to a felony charge of water pollution.
