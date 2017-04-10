San Gabriel road rage suspect flees police, crashes in Cerritos

A driver who authorities say got into a road rage incident with a civilian employee of the San Gabriel Police Department fled when police arrived, leading authorities on a high speed chase through freeways and surface streets in Los Angeles and several South Bay cities on Wednesday. The pursuit, which wound through downtown Los Angeles, Harbor City, Long Beach and Artesia, ended with the sport utility vehicle spinning out and crashing in an embankment in Cerritos.

