Robert Gumbiner Park opens Sunday, with DJ, food trucks and more
The public is invited to celebrate the grand opening of Robert Gumbiner Park on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. The $5.1 million project has been in the works for two years now, as part of a greater effort to create more open space across the city. “I am excited to see this project come to completion,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement.
