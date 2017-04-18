Report: Southern Californiaa s commer...

Report: Southern Californiaa s commercial market is booming

19 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Inbound containers arriving through the Port of Long Beach with products bound for U.S. consumers spiked 20.2 percent in March compared with the same month in 2016. FILE (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Long Beach Press-Telegram The company's Blue Book market intelligence report for 2016 says the region is gaining traction in a variety of areas, ranging from business expansion and low office vacancy rates to an increase in land sales and strong activity at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

