Record turnout for Interfaith Breakfast; Cameoa s a Star Studded Soireea

Cameo: The volunteer stars of Cameo who helped create “A Star Studded Soiree” Fashion Show and Luncheon in support of Long Beach students include, from left: Chair-elect Diane Fagan, Danita Humphrey, Cameo Chair Char Bockholt, Lisa Viets and Mary Alice McLoughlin. Breakfast co-chairs Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.