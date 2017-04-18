Provo man killed after being hit, dragged by SUV in California
A Provo man died after being struck and dragged by a vehicle in Long Beach, California, early Tuesday morning, police said. Dee Frank Daley, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an official at the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Coroner's Office.
