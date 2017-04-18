Police will be looking for drunk driv...

Police will be looking for drunk drivers in Long Beach on Saturday

12 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Extra officers will be on the streets this weekend in Long Beach looking for drunk and drugged drivers, according to the department. The Long Beach Police Department will deploy the beefed-up patrols on Saturday night between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to a news release.

