Police will be looking for drunk drivers in Long Beach on Saturday
Extra officers will be on the streets this weekend in Long Beach looking for drunk and drugged drivers, according to the department. The Long Beach Police Department will deploy the beefed-up patrols on Saturday night between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to a news release.
