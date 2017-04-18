Police evacuate part of North Long Beach neighborhood after suspicious device found
Police evacuated part of a North Long Beach neighborhood after a suspicious device was discovered Wednesday morning, according to authorities. The device was found around 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of 67th Street and Falcon Avenue, which is just south of the 91 Freeway and a few blocks east of Orange Avenue, police said.
