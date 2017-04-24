Plans back on for new high-end, 216-unit apartment complex in downtown Long Beach
Lennar Multifamily Communities is pressing forward with plans for a new downtown Long Beach apartment complex after a nearly decade-long pause in the project's development. Called Oceanaire, the 216-unit apartment complex has been under construction at 150 W. Ocean Blvd. since September, Lennar Multifamily executive Ryan Gatchalian said.
