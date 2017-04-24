Photos: 25 years after Cerritos plane tragedy

The memorial for those who died at 11:52 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31, 1986, when two planes collided in the skies over Cerritos and plunged to the ground, at the 25 year memorial Wednesday, at the Cerritos Sculpture Garden in Cerritos. An investigator with the National Transportation safety Board uses a magnifying glass Tuesday morning, September 2, 1986 to inspect piece of small plane which collided with Aeromexico jetliner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RSM News.