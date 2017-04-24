Photos: 25 years after Cerritos plane tragedy
The memorial for those who died at 11:52 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31, 1986, when two planes collided in the skies over Cerritos and plunged to the ground, at the 25 year memorial Wednesday, at the Cerritos Sculpture Garden in Cerritos. An investigator with the National Transportation safety Board uses a magnifying glass Tuesday morning, September 2, 1986 to inspect piece of small plane which collided with Aeromexico jetliner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RSM News.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|9 hr
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|20 hr
|Royalsambamcuhhhh
|686
|San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|tellinitlikeitis
|82
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|U.S. sees weak job gains in March, unemployment... (Apr '15)
|Apr 21
|LAPD LADOT sound
|2
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|Apr 17
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Sur motor cars
|Apr 17
|Beach
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC