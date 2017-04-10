New Port of Long Beach chief Mario Co...

New Port of Long Beach chief Mario Cordero knows the city, and industry, well

Long Beach port officials picked Mario Cordero, a former Long Beach harbor commissioner and once head of the Federal Maritime Commission, to run the nation's second busiest container port. Cordero, a well-known figure in Long Beach and a maritime veteran who helped spearhead clean air measures as a commissioner, will replace interim director Duane Kenagy in May. “I am so pleased to be coming back home to the Port of Long Beach during this time of dramatic change in the maritime industry,” said Cordero, who had been at the FMC since he was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2011, serving as chairman from 2013 to January of this year.

