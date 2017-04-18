New medical marijuana shop could open soon in Belmont Shore
There won't be a flashy neon-green “+” sign outside of Connected, a planned medical marijuana collective set to open up shop in Belmont Shore. Instead, businessman and Long Beach native Elliot Lewis said his vision for the 2,000-square-foot pot shop is that it will serve as a no-expense-spared modern flagship store that the entire community can appreciate.
