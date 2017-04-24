New LBCC superintendent says she will...

New LBCC superintendent says she will come a with an open mind, good listening earsa

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Long Beach Community College District trustees on Tuesday night may formally approve a contract for incoming superintendent president Reagan Romali. District trustees voted to hire Romali away from City Colleges of Chicago system, where she has served as the president of its Harry S. Truman campus since 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 1 hr Want to know my dad 3,616
Long Beach Police Pursuit/Shooting 3 hr LM News 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mon NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06) Sun Royalsambamcuhhhh 686
News San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10) Apr 21 tellinitlikeitis 82
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 21 Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News U.S. sees weak job gains in March, unemployment... (Apr '15) Apr 21 LAPD LADOT sound 2
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,332 • Total comments across all topics: 280,550,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC