New LBCC superintendent says she will come a with an open mind, good listening earsa
Long Beach Community College District trustees on Tuesday night may formally approve a contract for incoming superintendent president Reagan Romali. District trustees voted to hire Romali away from City Colleges of Chicago system, where she has served as the president of its Harry S. Truman campus since 2011.
