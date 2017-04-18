New grant will allow Long Beach, othe...

New grant will allow Long Beach, other cities to offer drug offenders treatment instead of jail

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Los Angeles County has won almost $6 million in state money to fund a program in Long Beach and other nearby cities that would divert some drug offenders and other low-level criminals out of the justice system and instead try to rehabilitate them with social services, authorities announced Thursday. The $5.9 million grant will fund the initiative, which focuses on a specific geographical corridor that runs from Artesia Boulevard to the 105 Freeway near the Los Angeles River and includes pieces of North Long Beach, Lynwood and Compton, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 10 hr Joe 4,540
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,969
News Families of the slain gather to honor loved one... Apr 17 Kortiz1989 1
Sur motor cars Apr 17 Beach 2
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Apr 16 Scorpiopilot 3,615
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) Apr 11 Ronald 68
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at April 21 at 7:47AM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,351 • Total comments across all topics: 280,453,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC