New grant will allow Long Beach, other cities to offer drug offenders treatment instead of jail

Los Angeles County has won almost $6 million in state money to fund a program in Long Beach and other nearby cities that would divert some drug offenders and other low-level criminals out of the justice system and instead try to rehabilitate them with social services, authorities announced Thursday. The $5.9 million grant will fund the initiative, which focuses on a specific geographical corridor that runs from Artesia Boulevard to the 105 Freeway near the Los Angeles River and includes pieces of North Long Beach, Lynwood and Compton, authorities said.

