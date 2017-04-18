Motorcyclist killed in crash on Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach
A late-night crash between a truck and a motorcycle on the Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach left one person dead Wednesday, according to police. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man who'd been riding the motorcycle unconscious on the pavement, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Trump
|4,538
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|Mon
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Sur motor cars
|Apr 17
|Beach
|2
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Apr 16
|Scorpiopilot
|3,615
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Apr 11
|Ronald
|68
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC