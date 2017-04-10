Motorcyclist dies after crash in Long Beacha s Alamitos Bay
A man died Sunday night hours after his motorcycle and a vehicle collided near the Alamitos Bay in Long Beach, according to authorities. Police said the crash happened around 7:55 p.m. on Marina Drive, not far from Studebaker Road.
