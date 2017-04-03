Meet the Christian former Jew-hater who thought terror attacks were...
Megan Phelps-Roper grew up believing she would arrive in Israel at the end of days to witness the rapture of the Second Coming. She hated Jews and homosexuals, celebrated terror attacks and famine, and picketed the funerals of United States soldiers killed in Iraq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know ????
|22 hr
|PeaceAndLoveAndJoy2
|2
|Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers
|Sun
|nooey214
|9
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sat
|Charles W Mcilwain
|3,604
|a Sanctuarya threat from feds would have minima...
|Mar 30
|AdiosLB
|2
|Corner of Broadway and Junipero Long Beach, CA
|Mar 28
|dumdumb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC