May Day march Monday night in Long Beach expected to draw hundreds
Long Beach activists plan to continue pressing their demands for City Hall leaders to declare support for sanctuary cities during a May Day march on Monday. The term “sanctuary city” generally refers to a place where local laws prevent law enforcement officers from turning undocumented immigrants over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
