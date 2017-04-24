Mario, a Long Beach 5th grader, learn...

Mario, a Long Beach 5th grader, learned valuable lessons thanks to time at camp

Fifth-grader Mario may be young, but he learned an important life lesson through his summer camp experience last year. After his week at camp in the San Bernardino Mountains, Mario said he “learned to do the right things the right way the first time so I don't have to keep doing them over and over.” “Even if I made mistakes, the counselors didn't yell at me,” he said.

