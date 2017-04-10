Man stabbed in downtown Long Beach, suspect at large
A man was found stabbed late Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at Elm Avenue and Third Street in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the 600 block of Long Beach Boulevard at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday and were directed to the stabbing victim on Third Street and Elm Avenue, said Long Beach police Lt.
