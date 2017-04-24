Man sentenced to life in prison for r...

Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge killing of young mother in Long Beach

10 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A Los Angeles man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a 23-year-old woman as she was dropping off her 3-year-old son at her grandparent's Long Beach home in 2013. Immediately before a judge handed down the penalty, Jason Haggerty, 33, pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree murder and admitted allegations that he laid in wait for his victim and killed her because she was a witness to a crime.

