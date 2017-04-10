Man killed in North Long Beach shooting this morning
The fatal attack early Tuesday, April 11, 2017, on the1000 block of Market Street near Lewis Avenue in North Long Beach is possibly gang-related, police said. A morning shooting in North Long Beach left one man dead, according to police who said they're investigating the attack as possibly gang related.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|13 min
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Ronald
|68
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|jeff
|39
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|12 hr
|john rieben
|3,610
|Hawaiian Gardens Elections (Nov '11)
|23 hr
|Joaquin chaidez
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC