Man killed in North Long Beach shooting this morning

The fatal attack early Tuesday, April 11, 2017, on the1000 block of Market Street near Lewis Avenue in North Long Beach is possibly gang-related, police said. A morning shooting in North Long Beach left one man dead, according to police who said they're investigating the attack as possibly gang related.

