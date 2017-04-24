Long Beacha s Urban Ocean Festival turns recycling into an art
It took Long Beach sculptor William Kieffer only a few minutes as he walked along Venice Beach to find all the trash he needed for his latest project. And for Kieffer, the sad reality of how quickly he found the plastic bottles, cans, straws, lids and other things he needed was a poignant symbol of the importance of the upcoming Urban Ocean Festival , where his new sculpture will be among the many environmentally focused art pieces on display.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|11 hr
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|21 hr
|Royalsambamcuhhhh
|686
|San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|tellinitlikeitis
|82
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|U.S. sees weak job gains in March, unemployment... (Apr '15)
|Apr 21
|LAPD LADOT sound
|2
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|Apr 17
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Sur motor cars
|Apr 17
|Beach
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC