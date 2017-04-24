Long Beacha s Urban Ocean Festival turns recycling into an art

It took Long Beach sculptor William Kieffer only a few minutes as he walked along Venice Beach to find all the trash he needed for his latest project. And for Kieffer, the sad reality of how quickly he found the plastic bottles, cans, straws, lids and other things he needed was a poignant symbol of the importance of the upcoming Urban Ocean Festival , where his new sculpture will be among the many environmentally focused art pieces on display.

