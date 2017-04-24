Long Beach wins sustainability award for planning document
Long Beach has earned a sustainability award for an urban planning document that aims to encourage investment along the 1-mile stretch of Long Beach Boulevard, between Anaheim and Spring streets. Southern California Council on Governments recognized Long Beach in the Integrated Planning category for its work on the Midtown Specific Plan, which provides a framework for development across the 369-acre area .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|3 hr
|Dick banush
|3,617
|Long Beach Police Pursuit/Shooting
|9 hr
|Ronald
|2
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|Sun
|Royalsambamcuhhhh
|686
|San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|tellinitlikeitis
|82
|U.S. sees weak job gains in March, unemployment... (Apr '15)
|Apr 21
|LAPD LADOT sound
|2
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Apr 5
|Nino
|482
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC