Long Beach wins sustainability award ...

Long Beach wins sustainability award for planning document

5 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Long Beach has earned a sustainability award for an urban planning document that aims to encourage investment along the 1-mile stretch of Long Beach Boulevard, between Anaheim and Spring streets. Southern California Council on Governments recognized Long Beach in the Integrated Planning category for its work on the Midtown Specific Plan, which provides a framework for development across the 369-acre area .

