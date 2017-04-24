Long Beach unemployment rate dips to ...

Long Beach unemployment rate dips to pre-recession levels

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Long Beach's declining unemployment rate has now dropped to pre-recession levels, according to preliminary figures released by the city this week. In July 2010, at the height of the Great Recession, Long Beach's unemployment rate was 14.3 percent, higher than most large cities in the state of California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 min New york 20,976
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 4 hr Sue 3,619
News Gardena police seek leads in 2002 slaying (Dec '09) 7 hr Torrance friend 5
Long Beach Police Pursuit/Shooting Apr 25 Ronald 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 24 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06) Apr 23 Royalsambamcuhhhh 686
News San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10) Apr 21 tellinitlikeitis 82
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,609,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC