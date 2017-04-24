Long Beach unemployment rate dips to pre-recession levels
Long Beach's declining unemployment rate has now dropped to pre-recession levels, according to preliminary figures released by the city this week. In July 2010, at the height of the Great Recession, Long Beach's unemployment rate was 14.3 percent, higher than most large cities in the state of California.
