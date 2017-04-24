Long Beach stolen-car chase ends with suspect dead in Bellflower
LONG BEACH >> Authorities today chased a car that was reported stolen in Long Beach, shot to death one of the two people inside and arrested the other one in an incident that mostly unfolded on live TV. The chase began about 6:10 a.m. and went over surface streets and then onto the Long Beach Freeway, the Artesia Freeway, the Glenn Anderson Freeway, and the San Gabriel River Freeway.
