Long Beach settles ADA suit, will pay millions to repair sidewalks

7 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Long Beach will be required to spend roughly $200 million over three decades to bring its curbs and sidewalks into compliance with Americans With Disability Act mandates, attorneys announced this week. The announcement follows a U.S. Central District Court judge's Monday approval of a settlement between Long Beach's city government and disability-rights attorneys representing five plaintiffs who alleged in a 2014 lawsuit that a lack of curb ramps and other infrastructure deficiencies amounted to discrimination against people who need wheelchairs or other assistance to get around town.

