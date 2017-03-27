Long Beach, Reno and Maryland hotel stays get school board's OK
Lodging costs - including $5,058 for seven Fairfield-Suisun School District administrators to attend a conference in Long Beach - won approval Thursday by district's board of trustees. The California Association of School Business Administrators conference will occur April 12-15.
