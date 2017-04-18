Long Beach reflects on LA Riots: a Our situation was as bad as LAa sa
The news exploded on the streets as soon as the verdicts were read: Four white police officers were acquitted by a jury in Simi Valley of assault in the famously videotaped beating of Rodney King, an African-American. Southern California had been simmering throughout the trial in the Spring of 1992, but when the verdict came down in the afternoon of April 29, the streets boiled over with rage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|9 hr
|NOITALL
|4,543
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|9 hr
|Royalsambamcuhhhh
|686
|San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|tellinitlikeitis
|82
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|U.S. sees weak job gains in March, unemployment... (Apr '15)
|Apr 21
|LAPD LADOT sound
|2
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|Apr 17
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Sur motor cars
|Apr 17
|Beach
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC