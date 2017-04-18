Long Beach reflects on LA Riots: a Our situation was as bad as LAa sa

The news exploded on the streets as soon as the verdicts were read: Four white police officers were acquitted by a jury in Simi Valley of assault in the famously videotaped beating of Rodney King, an African-American. Southern California had been simmering throughout the trial in the Spring of 1992, but when the verdict came down in the afternoon of April 29, the streets boiled over with rage.

