Long Beach prosecutor signs onto letter condemning immigration arrests at courthouses
Long Beach's city prosecutor is one of a dozen local law enforcement officials who signed onto a letter sent Tuesday asking the federal government to stop making immigration arrests at local courthouses. The letter, addressed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, said authorities should end the tactic reportedly used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|Nino
|482
|Does anyone know ????
|Apr 2
|PeaceAndLoveAndJoy2
|2
|Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers
|Apr 2
|nooey214
|9
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Apr 1
|Charles W Mcilwain
|3,604
|a Sanctuarya threat from feds would have minima...
|Mar 30
|AdiosLB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC