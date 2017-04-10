Long Beach port logs strongest month ...

Long Beach port logs strongest month in a decade, giving officials hope for an upswing

The Long Beach port logged its strongest first quarter in a decade, after being hammered last year by the bankruptcy of its largest tenant, the South Korean-based Hanjin Shipping Co. Still the overall growth in volume for the period was modest, notching up 1.5 percent compared to the same quarter period last year, while imports climbed 2.1 percent during that time, according to port officials.

