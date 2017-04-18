Long Beach man gets 14-year sentence in stabbing at Lincoln Park

A Long Beach man convicted of voluntary manslaughter after a 2015 stabbing at Lincoln Park in downtown Long Beach received a 14-year prison sentence, the Los Angeles County District Attorney reported Wednesday. Phillip Lester Vargas, 53, stabbed a friend, 36-year-old Kustanya Buckhalter, during a fight on the night of May 30, 2015, according to prosecutors.

