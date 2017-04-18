Long Beach man gets 14-year sentence in stabbing at Lincoln Park
A Long Beach man convicted of voluntary manslaughter after a 2015 stabbing at Lincoln Park in downtown Long Beach received a 14-year prison sentence, the Los Angeles County District Attorney reported Wednesday. Phillip Lester Vargas, 53, stabbed a friend, 36-year-old Kustanya Buckhalter, during a fight on the night of May 30, 2015, according to prosecutors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Trump
|4,538
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|Mon
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Sur motor cars
|Apr 17
|Beach
|2
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Apr 16
|Scorpiopilot
|3,615
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Apr 11
|Ronald
|68
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC