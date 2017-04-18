Long Beach man dies after being hit by car in Signal Hill collision
A 58-year-old Long Beach man died Wednesday, the day after being hit by a car in Signal Hill, police said Thursday. The unidentified man was standing on the southeast corner of East Willow Street and Town Center West at about 12:37 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a car that had been involved in a rollover collision with another car in the intersection, according to the Signal Hill Police Department.
