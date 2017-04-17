Long Beach looks to make it cheaper for renters applying for housing
Long Beach wants to reform the rental application credit check process by creating a centralized database that would temporarily maintain and distribute applicants' credit reports to qualified landlords without charging a fee each time. The idea, proposed by councilmembers Jeannine Pearce, Roberto Uranga and Vice Mayor Rex Richardson, is among several steps the City Council is taking to ease the challenges facing renters, including rising rents and fewer affordable units in what has been described as a tight housing market.
