Long Beach eyes new penalties for illegal marijuana businesses, property owners

Long Beach is considering crafting a new law that would allow the city to penalize property owners who operate or allow tenants to operate unlicensed, illegal medical marijuana businesses. One of the penalties could include shutting off those properties' utility services, according to a statement from Councilwoman Suzie Price's office.

