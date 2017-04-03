Long Beach County Fair to show off growersa best produce
The 4th annual Long Beach County Fair, a Cornucopia of Local Agriculture, will take place later this week as part of the monthly festival Bixby Knolls First Fridays. The one-night-only event April 7 will feature fresh produce, games and music; it happens each spring to “show off all the good things growing right under our noses,” a press release said.
