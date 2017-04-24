Long Beach congressman teams with Republican in effort to get rid of gerrymandering
Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Long Beach, teamed with a Republican lawmaker from Pennsylvania Wednesday on a resolution calling on Congress to ditch political gerrymandering and turn to reforming the redistricting process. Lowenthal, who was active as a state legislator in pushing for redistricting reform in California, said he introduced the resolution with Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick to get the process of changing the way congressional districts are drawn up changed.
