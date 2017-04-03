Long Beach bus, water taxi schedule t...

Long Beach bus, water taxi schedule to change for Grand Prix weekend

Read more: Press-Telegram

It's hard for a city bus to hold its own against a bunch of speeding Indy cars, so Long Beach Transit's Passport drivers plan to stay clear of the race course area during the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach this coming weekend. Long Beach Transit announced a change for its Passport route will be in effect from Wednesday through Sunday.

