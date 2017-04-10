Long Beach approves lease with former airport commissioner
A former Long Beach Airport commissioner's resignation prompted Long Beach officials to reconsider - and ultimately approve - a $900,000 lease agreement with him that had been on hold for months, after the Fair Political Practices Commission said it was investigating a complaint alleging conflict of interest. Though the state commission has not concluded its investigation of Glenn Ray, City Attorney Charles Parkin said on Wednesday that the city “firmly believes” there was no conflict of interest in entering a contract with a commissioner who had no authority to approve the contract.
