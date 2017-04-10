Long Beach approves lease with former...

Long Beach approves lease with former airport commissioner

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A former Long Beach Airport commissioner's resignation prompted Long Beach officials to reconsider - and ultimately approve - a $900,000 lease agreement with him that had been on hold for months, after the Fair Political Practices Commission said it was investigating a complaint alleging conflict of interest. Though the state commission has not concluded its investigation of Glenn Ray, City Attorney Charles Parkin said on Wednesday that the city “firmly believes” there was no conflict of interest in entering a contract with a commissioner who had no authority to approve the contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,950
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Wed Beverly Pillow 3,611
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Tue West COvina HomosK 4,534
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) Tue Ronald 68
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Tue jeff 39
News Hawaiian Gardens Elections (Nov '11) Mon Joaquin chaidez 7
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,632 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC