Long-Awaited 'Ed Ruscha Monument' Mural to Arrive in May
The road to Kent Twitchell's long-awaited Ed Ruscha replacement mural has had its twists. Twitchell's original piece in South Park, depicting the noted California artist, was whitewashed in 2006 without Twitchell's consent, leading to a lawsuit, which was later settled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Downtown News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Beach Police Pursuit/Shooting
|31 min
|Ronald
|2
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|4 hr
|Want to know my dad
|3,616
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|Sun
|Royalsambamcuhhhh
|686
|San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|tellinitlikeitis
|82
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|U.S. sees weak job gains in March, unemployment... (Apr '15)
|Apr 21
|LAPD LADOT sound
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC