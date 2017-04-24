Legislation would improve patient car...

Legislation would improve patient care, staffing at 560 California dialysis clinics

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A bill aimed at improving patient care and staffing at 560 California dialysis clinics that serve more than 63,000 patients is threading its way through the state Legislature despite sharp opposition from some in the industry. Senate Bill 349 , also known as The Dialysis Patient Safety Act, has cleared the Senate Health and Senate Judiciary committees and is headed next to the Senate Appropriations Committee before moving on to the Assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... 2 hr Acab 2
Car wreck 5 hr Shannon 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Postman7 20,984
Review: Narbonne Animal Clinic - Patty Boge DVM (Jan '11) 17 hr Burg 3
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 19 hr Wendy 3,622
News Ex-Carson official, 2 others charged (Jan '09) Thu Fahey Riot 52
Long Beach Police Pursuit/Shooting Apr 25 Ronald 2
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,145 • Total comments across all topics: 280,664,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC