LA Riots 25 years later: The fallout ...

LA Riots 25 years later: The fallout of Rodney King verdict has given way to fragile peace

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

The intersection of Florence and Normandy in South Los Angeles, seen on April 19, 2017, was the flashpoint for the 1992 LA Riots. SOUTH LOS ANGELES >> The punch in the gut to Los Angeles came a quarter century ago Saturday: A suburban jury acquitted four white police officers for the beating of black suspect Rodney King.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 48 min WHITE LION 20,972
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Tue Dick banush 3,617
Long Beach Police Pursuit/Shooting Tue Ronald 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 24 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06) Apr 23 Royalsambamcuhhhh 686
News San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10) Apr 21 tellinitlikeitis 82
News U.S. sees weak job gains in March, unemployment... (Apr '15) Apr 21 LAPD LADOT sound 2
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,144 • Total comments across all topics: 280,596,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC