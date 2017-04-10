LA County approves funding to keep wi...

LA County approves funding to keep winter homeless shelters open into fall

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

The Long Beach emergency winter shelter typically operates between December and March, and can sleep up to 200 people each night. Los Angeles County has approved about $2.5 million to keep three area winter shelters for the homeless open until next fall, to give people more time to connect with permanent housing and social services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,950
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 22 hr Beverly Pillow 3,611
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Tue West COvina HomosK 4,534
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) Tue Ronald 68
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Tue jeff 39
News Hawaiian Gardens Elections (Nov '11) Mon Joaquin chaidez 7
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,440 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC