LA County approves funding to keep winter homeless shelters open into fall
The Long Beach emergency winter shelter typically operates between December and March, and can sleep up to 200 people each night. Los Angeles County has approved about $2.5 million to keep three area winter shelters for the homeless open until next fall, to give people more time to connect with permanent housing and social services.
