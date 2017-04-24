King Buffet Chinese restaurant openin...

King Buffet Chinese restaurant opening in downtown Long Beach

King Buffet, a Chinese restaurant, is scheduled to open Wednesday in downtown Long Beach in the shopping center formerly known as City Place. King Buffet occupies 11,700 square feet of space at 560 Pine Avenue .

