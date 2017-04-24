Judge orders mental evaluation for ac...

Judge orders mental evaluation for accused killer of Long Beach 4-year-old and her mother

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Carina Mancera, 26 , and 4-year-old Jennabel Anaya while they were returning to their apartment near Locust Avenue and Ninth Street at around 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 6. Before fleeing, Colbert also shot at Luis Anaya , Jennabel's father, who was nearby grabbing something out of the family's car, according to authorities. The man accused of gunning down a 4-year-old girl and her mother in downtown Long Beach will have to undergo a mental evaluation to determine if he can stand trial for the killings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 1 hr Want to know my dad 3,616
Long Beach Police Pursuit/Shooting 3 hr LM News 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mon NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06) Sun Royalsambamcuhhhh 686
News San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10) Apr 21 tellinitlikeitis 82
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 21 Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News U.S. sees weak job gains in March, unemployment... (Apr '15) Apr 21 LAPD LADOT sound 2
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 280,550,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC