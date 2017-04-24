Judge orders mental evaluation for accused killer of Long Beach 4-year-old and her mother
Carina Mancera, 26 , and 4-year-old Jennabel Anaya while they were returning to their apartment near Locust Avenue and Ninth Street at around 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 6. Before fleeing, Colbert also shot at Luis Anaya , Jennabel's father, who was nearby grabbing something out of the family's car, according to authorities. The man accused of gunning down a 4-year-old girl and her mother in downtown Long Beach will have to undergo a mental evaluation to determine if he can stand trial for the killings.
