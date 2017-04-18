Jordan Bell declares for the draft
Bell made his announcement on Tuesday on the website riselongbeach.com. The Long Beach, California, native says he plans to hire an agent, which would end his eligibility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Trump
|4,538
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|Mon
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Sur motor cars
|Mon
|Beach
|2
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Apr 16
|Scorpiopilot
|3,615
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Apr 11
|Ronald
|68
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC