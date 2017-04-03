How Long Beacha s Beachwood Brewing is mocking rival Ballast Point with new craft beer line
Placards over the bar announce Beachwood BBQ & Brewing's newest “Invasive Species” IPA beers at their restaurant in Long Beach. The brewers at Beachwood have come up with four IPA style beers in their new “Invasive Species” lineup that are flavored with habaneros, mango or grapefruit.
